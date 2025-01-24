What is the Biggest Concern For the Washington Commanders Against the Eagles?
It is almost time for the Washington Commanders to play in a game they haven't been to in over 30 years when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for a third time this season in the NFC Championship game. The Commanders aren't favored to come out victorious but they have shown before that they shouldn't be doubted.
The Commanders' offense has been their strong suit this season with likely Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels leading a lethal offense while the defense has been up and down throughout the season. For the NFC Championship, both sides of the ball will need to show if they plan to stop the Eagles who boast a stingy defense and an offense led by running back Saquon Barkley.
As mentioned, this team goes as the offense goes, and that will be much needed on Sunday when they head to Philly. Jayden Daniels and his cast have been phenomenal this season and will again look to put points on the scoreboard. Unfortunately for Daniels and the offense, they will have to continue battling without their star offensive lineman Sam Cosmi who suffered a torn ACL ending his season.
With the game just on the horizon, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wondered if Jayden Daniels' play could help offset the absence left by Cosmi.
"Lost in the magic of their divisional-round upset of the Detroit Lions was a season-ending injury to Cosmi, who'd quietly graded out as one of this year's top 25 interior pass blockers, per PFF," Benjamin wrote. "Daniels has an effortless ability to extend plays or move the chains with his legs, but now up against a stingy Eagles front that includes the ferocious Jalen Carter, he might need to be especially quick with his decisions."
Cosmi was the anchor of the Commanders' offensive line and since his unfortunate injury, veteran Trent Scott has stepped into the starting spot. While he hasn't been horrible, Scott isn't Cosmi and for Daniels that might me he will have to use his legs a bit more than he is used to, especially against an Eagles' front seven that loves to get after the quarterback.
