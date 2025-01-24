Eagles' Jalen Hurts Status Revealed Ahead of Commanders Game
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship this weekend, and the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts has been up in the air.
However, the Eagles left him off of the final injury report for the week, giving him the all clear to play the Commanders this weekend.
Fellow Eagles stars Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, Quinyon Mitchell and A.J. Brown were all full participants in practice on Friday, which means they will be good to go for the NFC Championship Game.
The only players questionable for the contest are wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey (neck) and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (back), both of whom are struggling with their respective injuries.
It would take a lot for a player to be ruled out at this point with so much on the line, but the Eagles are holding caution for two of their players as they undergo treatments going into the weekend.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Eagles is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
