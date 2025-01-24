Commander Country

Commanders Need Mobile Jayden Daniels to Beat Eagles

Jayden Daniels has been one of the best rushing quarterbacks for the Washington Commanders this season.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL in Jayden Daniels, and the team will need him to work his magic in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have only lost three games all year, and the team that beat them ran for 111 yards or more, including when the Commanders did it back in Week 17.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the value in having Daniels as a mobile quarterback.

"I think it certainly helps because the extended plays that happen in our game, whether it's the rush, the blitz, anything for the guys that can get outside the pocket and remain a dual threat, remain a passer on the run to rip it or if they're dropping too far back to go," Quinn said of Daniels' rushing abilities. "So it definitely -- there's different levels of it for sure. But I would say, it certainly feels like the guys are most difficult to defend, have that capability.”

Daniels and the Commanders will look to run over the Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the NFC Championship.

