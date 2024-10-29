Giants Rookie Suffers Injuries Before Commanders Game
The Washington Commanders sat on their couch at the end of Week 8 watching their NFC East rival New York Giants to get a feel of what to expect for their next matchup.
They also saw a potential big-time player for next week's game go down with several injuries.
Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy suffered a shoulder injury, returned, ran for a 45-yard touchdown and suffered a head and neck injury shortly after, putting his status in jeopardy for the matchup against the Commanders in Week 9.
Tracy, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, ran for a career-best 145 yards before exiting the game. He should be evaluated today to see if he can practice later in the week.
Tracy started the season as the second-stringer to veteran Devin "Motor" Singletary, but when he went down with an injury, the rookie stepped in and performed so well that he ended up getting the bulk of the carries in the team's Week 8 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If Tracy were to sit, it would be a major reprieve for the Commanders defensive line. However, Singletary will be hungry to cement his status back atop the depth chart, so Washington needs to be ready.
