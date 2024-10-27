Commander Country

WATCH: Jayden Daniels Hail Mary Lifts Commanders vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders pulled off an improbable victory on the play of the year in the NFL.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98)chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making a statement after an 18-15 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

The Commanders trailed by three points after the Bears took their first lead with 25 seconds to go. However, Jayden Daniels came up with the play the Commanders needed to win the game.

On the drive, Daniels found Zach Ertz for 11 yards and then Terry McLaurin on the next play for 13. That gave the Commanders 52 yards to go on the next play, where Daniels did this:

For Daniels, it's arguably the first of many plays that will define his career with the Commanders. This is a play that will go down in franchise history as one of the greatest, and for it to come in such a strong year for Daniels is the cherry on top of the sundae.

With the touchdown pass, the Commanders won their sixth game in their last seven tries, keeping hold of first place in the NFC East. It's a play that could very well determine whether or not Washington will end up in the playoffs by season's end.

Now, the Commanders can use that play to continue their momentum for next week against the New York Giants on the road.

