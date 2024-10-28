Reactions to Commanders Last-Second Win over Bears Pouring In
Landover, MD. -- The Washington Commanders won 18-15 in Week 8 over the Chicago Bears, and simply looking at that final score you might think the game was rather boring. You'd be wrong.
You could almost feel the frustration growing after a once explosive Commanders offense was suddenly once again to find the end zone, instead settling for field goal after field goal while leaning heavily on the defense to carry a large amount of the water.
In fact, Washington only found the end zone once, but it was the one time that mattered the most. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' 'Hail Mary' heave down the field was deflected into the air and into the waiting arms of receiver Noah Brown...just like they'd drawn it up.
The game-winning play sparked quite the response in the stadium - and on social media.
Of course, celebrities and the team weren't the only ones reacting, and as you can imagine, Commanders fans were quite ecstatic.
And if that isn't enough, here's a video taken by one fan of Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson becoming the player all former players will be criticizing this week.
This is a win all involved will enjoy for quite some time.
