Commanders Defense Becomes Unsung Hero in Bears Win
The Washington Commanders are excited about Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary to win 18-15 against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, but the defense should also be given some flowers.
The Commanders held the Bears scoreless for almost three quarters and even though they allowed a late touchdown to backup running back Roschon Johnson, the defense was a big reason behind the win.
The defense had a plan to contain Caleb Williams and the offense, and it was executed well.
"We knew to keep it a phone booth for him, make him scramble around," Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu said of Williams. "He likes to lose ground a lot, make him get out the pocket and throw it out. So we kind of got to our game plan and executed what we can. So, we did our thing, but they still scored at the end and that's not acceptable for us on defense. So we just gotta keep stacking them up."
The defense has steadily been improving all season long, and that's exactly what Bobby Wagner has been preaching.
“We [have] just been trying to get better every game," Wagner said postgame. "I feel like we keep growing and still obviously, we got a couple plays, we want to get back, but whenever you hold a good team like that to whatever, 12 points or however many points they had, that's a good day.”
The Commanders know how crucial their defense has been, and they will continue to need them to step up in the coming weeks as the NFC East division race gets tighter.
