Why Commanders Star 'Loves' Playing for Dan Quinn

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is happy to play for Dan Quinn.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball past Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are 6-2 on the season, which is a far cry from where the team was a year ago and clearly the best start since Terry McLaurin came to the team in 2019.

McLaurin has been through a lot in his six NFL seasons, but things haven't been as high as they have been now with coach Dan Quinn at the helm.

After the Commanders' Hail Mary win against the Chicago Bears, McLaurin expressed his appreciation for Quinn.

"Me and him were just talking to each other and I love playing for that guy. He's my kind of coach," McLaurin said of Quinn. "I believe I'm his kind of player where you want in the big moments, you want to come through for your team. And, that's what it was about me and him just sharing that moment, knowing we were just telling each other, 'it's not over until it's over', and winning time moments. And I appreciate DQ for the energy he brings, the belief that he puts in our team and we rally around that."

Quinn's energy has radiated throughout the team and it has been a big part of the reason behind the team's incredibly quick turnaround.

The Commanders are all buying into Quinn's philosophies and it's clear that the team is all on the same page. That often gets overlooked in the grand scheme of things, but it shouldn't be forgotten.

It's hard to turn things around in the first year with a new head coach unless there is a true commitment to him. And after their win against the Bears, this team has never had more belief in the coaching staff and each other.

