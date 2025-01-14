Hall of Fame QB Reveals 'What People Miss' About Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has solidified the Washington Commanders' turnaround as he has led the club to its first playoff win since 2005. After leading the team to a 12-5 record in the regular season, it was known the reigning No. 2 overall selection was special.
Daniels made NFL history for a rookie in two areas -- he had the highest pass completion rate for a rookie quarterback as well as the most rushing yards for a rookie quarterback.
On top of setting a rookie mark in two areas, the LSU product showed next-level poise to continue stacking wins for Washington after multiple comeback victories.
After taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card Weekend, many were singing the praises of the Commanders' rookie signal-caller. Daniels showed plenty of poise to deliver a game-winning drive, which was capped off by a last-second field goal.
One prominent figure to praise Daniels was Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who even put him in the same field as Patrick Mahomes for one key reason.
"I know Jayden Daniels has been great in the moment, same thing we have said about Patrick Mahomes, but what ppl miss is that they are good in the moment bc they are GOOD all the time with the little things!!!!"
For Daniels to get a Mahomes comparison as a rookie is quite a compliment from a player and legend like Warner. However, he didn't stop there. He then elaborated on the reason behind his statement.
"Watching Jayden yesterday - always has a plan, makes the right play when things aren’t there, has good tech & understanding of timing, understands he needs an answer vs pressure," Warner continued. "The great ones do the routine things right so they find themselves in those moments often & then they handle the moments well bc their NORMAL sustains them at all times!!"
With a coming matchup against the 15-2 Detroit Lions, Daniels and the Commanders will have their hands full. Regardless of the result, it's very evident that the club is well-positioned with the star leading the way under center.
