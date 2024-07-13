Commander Country

Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels a QB1 Sleeper in Fantasy Football

The Washington Commanders rookie could give fantasy football players great value in upcoming drafts.

David Harrison

Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to pass the ball during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to pass the ball during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels carrie not only the hopes of the franchise but the potential to become the next great dual-threat athlete in the NFL.

That being said, there's little expectation Daniels and the Commanders will turn everything around in just one season the way the Houston Texans did last season with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Still, it could happen, but even if Washington doesn't make a worst-to-first climb up the NFC East Division standings in 2024 Daniels could help fans of the team do some damage in their own fantasy football divisions as a potential QB1 option who is getting drafted no earlier than fifth in his position group.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to pass the ball during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

"Daniels is an overall QB1 contender thanks to sterling accuracy, downfield aggression, elite rushing ability and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s high-volume scheme," says Pro Football Focus' Nic Bodiford.

According to PFF calculations Daniels will be available as the QB14 in half-PPR (point per reception) and full PPR format leagues. That makes the potential of landing him for your fantasy football squad well after your opponents have selected their personal QB1s very high.

However, his potential is also a threat to that late-pick status as the possibility of a team already possessing a top quarterback decides to take a flier on the rookie as a bye week streamer or emergency option should their own starter miss time.

"Daniels’ extreme talents as a downfield thrower and rusher facilitate a high ceiling," Bodiford also wroter. "While his play-to-play passing profile creates a reliable floor."

READ MORE: Daniels' Rank as 'Most Important' Rookie

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Daniels Brings Home More Hardwarea From Collegiate Career

• Free Agent Safety Still Available Should Commanders Need Him

• Bobby Wagner's Arrival Reminiscent of Another Washington Legend's

• Zach Ertz a 'Sleeper' in Fantasy Football?

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News