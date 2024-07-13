Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels a QB1 Sleeper in Fantasy Football
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels carrie not only the hopes of the franchise but the potential to become the next great dual-threat athlete in the NFL.
That being said, there's little expectation Daniels and the Commanders will turn everything around in just one season the way the Houston Texans did last season with quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Still, it could happen, but even if Washington doesn't make a worst-to-first climb up the NFC East Division standings in 2024 Daniels could help fans of the team do some damage in their own fantasy football divisions as a potential QB1 option who is getting drafted no earlier than fifth in his position group.
"Daniels is an overall QB1 contender thanks to sterling accuracy, downfield aggression, elite rushing ability and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s high-volume scheme," says Pro Football Focus' Nic Bodiford.
According to PFF calculations Daniels will be available as the QB14 in half-PPR (point per reception) and full PPR format leagues. That makes the potential of landing him for your fantasy football squad well after your opponents have selected their personal QB1s very high.
However, his potential is also a threat to that late-pick status as the possibility of a team already possessing a top quarterback decides to take a flier on the rookie as a bye week streamer or emergency option should their own starter miss time.
"Daniels’ extreme talents as a downfield thrower and rusher facilitate a high ceiling," Bodiford also wroter. "While his play-to-play passing profile creates a reliable floor."
READ MORE: Daniels' Rank as 'Most Important' Rookie
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Daniels Brings Home More Hardwarea From Collegiate Career
• Free Agent Safety Still Available Should Commanders Need Him
• Bobby Wagner's Arrival Reminiscent of Another Washington Legend's