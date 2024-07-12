Where Does Commanders' Jayden Daniels Rank Among 'Most Important' Rookies?
The Washington Commanders could be here for a resurgence during the 2024 NFL season. Their rebuild could also be prolonged. Most importantly, the franchise is headed in the right direction, whether it shows in the win and loss column in the upcoming season or not.
Jayden Daniels -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- will be leading the team under center following a Heisman campaign for LSU. His success could be directly tied to the team's results next season and determine how long it takes to get back to a competitive level.
Where does Daniels rank among rookies who will make the biggest impact across the league, though? CBS Sports' Josh Edwards ranked rookies based on their value to their team next season, with Daniels being ranked No. 5 and the No. 2 quarterback.
"Others in media were higher on Daniels during the pre-draft process but there is no denying his dual-threat capabilities and the stress that puts on opposing defenses," Edwards wrote. "Daniels is one of the few rookie quarterbacks that will start Week 1 so his potential impact on the franchise is greater than most of his peers. There are questions about the offensive system and the offensive line, but Stroud faced similar turmoil on the offensive line a year ago."
The system might be in question, but Daniels' execution at the next level might arguably be more important. If he's not ready to play in the NFL right away, the team's jump to the next level as a franchise will be on hold as he develops.
No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams ranks atop the list, followed by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. then two offensive linemen. Commanders rookie offensive lineman Brandon Coleman was shown some love, too, though he didn't make the ranking anywhere.
"It is likely that third-round selection Brandon Coleman is important to the upcoming campaign as well. Washington is not flush with offensive line talent so Coleman could be pressed into action early at left tackle," Edwards continued.
Evidently, the two could be vastly important contributors right away as Washington leans into a new era with a fresh start at every level.
