How much will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play for Commanders vs. Giants?
The Washington Commanders arguably have the most mysterious backfield going into the upcoming NFL season.
Fantasy Sports On SI writer Mark Morales-Smith listed Croskey-Merritt as someone who could lead the Commanders in rushing this season.
"There is a legitimate chance that JCM could be the man for the Commanders in Week 1. We just want to see it first because we just don't know how this backfield is going to play out. There is a chance you miss his breakout if you sit him, but you could also get a flop if you start him," Morales-Smith wrote.
Croskey-Merritt becomes Commanders' biggest mystery
The Commanders made everyone shake their heads in confusion after trading last year's leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson had just under 800 rushing yards for the Commanders last season, but they felt someone could be better.
That person wasn't Chris Rodriguez Jr., and it likely isn't Jeremy McNichols either. Could Austin Ekeler be the Commanders' bellcow? Maybe, but he is 30 years old and a free agent next season.
Croskey-Merritt is a seventh-round pick out of Arizona, who only has 13 games of college experience. He suffered an early injury in 2024 that held him out for the year, but he doesn't have a ton of mileage compared to the other running backs.
On top of that, Croskey-Merritt didn't play in the team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he should be higher than Rodriguez, who played in the contest.
All the signs point to Croskey-Merritt being the No. 1 running back this season with Ekeler and McNichols also serving important roles in the pass game and on the goal line.
The Commanders are back in action Sunday against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET.
