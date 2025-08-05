One Commanders rookie involved in biggest position battle
The Washington Commanders are figuring out who will start on the offensive line between veteran Andrew Wylie and rookie first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr.
ESPN insider John Keim wrote about the battle between the two that's transpired during training camp so far.
Oregon Rookie Josh Conerly Jr. Involved in Biggest Training Camp Battle
"Washington drafted Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, but he's rotating first-team snaps with veteran Andrew Wylie," Keim wrote.
"Last summer, the Commanders made quarterback Jayden Daniels prove himself before he earned all the first-team reps and again before being officially named the starter. So, if he has to prove himself, so does Conerly.
"It'll be hard to accurately gauge the competition until Conerly plays in the preseason. For now, he's still learning the speed, how to set quickly versus edge rushers and adapting to the play strength.
"With Daniels last summer, it was obvious he should start. Conerly is not yet at that point, but having an eight-year vet such as Wylie around gives Conerly time to grow -- and the team doesn't have to force him into the lineup until he's ready."
Conerly Fighting for Starting Spot
The Commanders will eventually have Conerly in the starting lineup as their first-round pick, but the question remains to see if he's ready to be that guy in Week 1.
If Conerly continues to impress, it will be hard not to start him since he has an incredibly high ceiling.
If Wylie winds up as the starter at the beginning of the season, he'll have a quick hook with Conerly breathing down his neck hoping for playing time.
