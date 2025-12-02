Why Dan Quinn is proud of Commanders QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been valiant in his role taking over for Jayden Daniels while he nurses a number of injuries.

Mariota has only come out on top in one of his six starts so far this season, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is impressed with what the veteran has been able to do.

"I've known the leadership, but yesterday like when it's time to like, you know, will the team to go do that, that's really what I saw," Quinn said.

"I thought, you know, the play passes and you know, using his arm, using his legs to go, I thought that came through, but in some of the winning time moments, just throwing absolute dimes, I thought it was like a warrior performance at quarterback and sometimes those are hits and you stay in, you make them. But I had known who the leader was but that solidified, you know, just an absolute man, like put it on me kind of performance to go find a way.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles with the ball against the Denver Broncos. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Mariota impresses in loss vs. Broncos

Mariota completed 28 of 50 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns, including one in overtime to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The Commanders would have won the game if the two-point attempt was converted, but Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto swatted the pass that likely would have been completed for the win.

“I loved it. I don’t think there was any doubt in our minds across the board. I appreciate the confidence from Q. It was just unfortunate we were unable to convert,” Mariota said of the decision to go for the two-point conversion.

Quinn and Mariota have been in sync throughout the season, and even though it isn't resulting in wins, the Commanders would be much further from victory if the two weren't on the same page.

