Commanders' Deebo Samuel not happy after secret gets aired live during interview

Things got weird during a live TV segment. A Washington Commanders receiver was left visibly uncomfortable by a reporter's strange sign-off.

Caleb Skinner

Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Following training camp practice over the weekend, an awkward situation arose for Washington Commanders' star wide receiver Deebo Samuel during a sit-down with the NFL Network.

NFL Network's Mike Garofolo shared that he was trying to give a handshake to Samuel but couldn't before the interview.

"Deebo Samuel joined us on Inside Training Camp live," he said. "Usually I give a handshake when a guy leaves, but I tried to shake your hand on the way up, you said, 'No, no, no, no. I got a little - I jammed my finger today. Jammed my finger."

Talk about awkward... Samuel did not seem pleased at all after that was shared to the public.

The media and players have a working relationship that sometimes can become a personal relationship. The relationship is mostly cordial and hardly ever crosses the line in terms of awkwardness.

Deebo Samuel's Face Says It All

The moment gave many the "ick".

It couldn't have been any more cringeworthy, and it made Samuel extremely uncomfortable, evidenced by the unmistakable emotion that came across his face.

Deebo Samue
Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

These moments happen and can always be used as a lesson moving forward. Either way, NFL Network was able to get its interview with Samuel, and Samuel will likely move on from the moment without giving it a second thought.

Pivoting Back to Football

Samuel is more focused on fine-tuning things to get on the same page as offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

He is expected to help elevate an offense that started to show signs of one of the NFL's elite in 2024, and if all goes according to plan, he should form a formidable duo next to Terry McLaurin as long as McLaurin and the front office can come to terms on a contract extension before the season begins.

