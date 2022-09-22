'It's An Exciting Time': Carson Wentz Preparing to Play Eagles
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been looking forward to this weekend for a long time.
Wentz, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, will play the team that traded up and took him for the first time this weekend. And it's definitely a game he's looking forward to.
“Yeah, exciting. It’s an exciting time. Obviously, a division rivalry, you know, been a part of this one for a while," Wentz said. "Things look different this year, but it'll be fun. It'll be fun. Obviously, it looks a little bit different over there from when I was there. New faces, new coaches new everything, but it'll be a fun one.”
Even though this game has a storyline not every game sees, Wentz doesn't want the gravity of the moment to add pressure to the team for the weekend.
"I'm excited for it just because of the nature of the game," Wentz said. "Obviously, you know, they've started hot. We know where we're at and everything. It's a divisional rivalry, all of those things. I've been a part of this one. I know the emotion that goes into it from the other side. So, I'm excited for it. But again, you know, you try not to make the game bigger than needs to be.”
The Eagles are 2-0 and the Commanders don't want to trail by two games after this weekend ... another reason why Wentz wants to continue his streak of never losing to Philadelphia.
The Commanders and Eagles kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.
