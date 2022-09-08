Skip to main content
Jaguars vs. Commanders: Which Jacksonville X-Factors Should Washington Watch?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are coming into Sunday's game with a lot to prove.

The Washington Commanders are just a few sleeps away from kicking off the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And while Commanders fans may be aware of a lot of the ins and outs for the team in Washington, there's still a lot to dive into with this week's opponent.

That's why we asked Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley five questions about the Jaguars heading into Sunday's game.

1. What's the biggest difference between this year and last year for the Jaguars?

Shipley: The biggest difference is simply the level of competency among the coaching staff. The Jaguars were walking blind on every level of the offense last year, but Doug Pederson's staff seems to have implemented a scheme and a way of playing that presents answers to their players instead of putting up roadblocks. The culture has done a 180 under Pederson after the Urban Meyer debacle, and it shows up on the practice field.

2. If the Jaguars win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Shipley: Because Trevor Lawrence has taken a step. The Jaguars saw too many mistake-filled games from Lawrence as a rookie and too few games where he either simply took over or did a good job of managing the game. If Lawrence can do either one of those things instead of acting as a net negative, the Jaguars win.

3. If the Jaguars lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Shipley: Because the offense is still struggling to generate explosive plays. The Jaguars have a host of new faces on offense in Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Zay Jones, and they will see Travis Etienne make his regular-season debut, but there are still questions about their ability to consistently pick up big gains and control the momentum of the game.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Jaguars?

Shipley: James Robinson on offense and Andre Cisco on defense. If Robinson can prove to the Jaguars that he is in game-ready shape following his Achilles tear last December, then the Jaguars could have one of the NFL's more balanced and efficient backs on the field. As for Cisco, the hope is he can be one of the catalysts to the Jaguars' improving from last year's putrid eight turnovers.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Shipley: Jaguars 24, Washington 20. I think this will be a close game that the Jaguars eek out thanks to the ability to generate some negative plays for Washington's offense.

