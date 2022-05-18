Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry Signs With NFC East Rival

Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry had been looking for a home, and despite interest in playing for Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, the Pro Bowl corner is signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network.

Back in 2020 when Bradberry was entering free agency for the first time, he sat down with JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington in an exclusive one-on-one, during which he was asked if he would want to play for Rivera again.

"I would love to play for coach Rivera again," Bradberry said. "He's a great man, great coach, and I feel like that's half the battle as a head coach. Being able to get respect from the guys, being able to speak to your guys and have them still listen to what you got to say. And he had our respect from the get-go."

The coach and cornerback were together from 2016, Bradberry's rookie year, until 2019 when Rivera was fired by the Panthers in what would be the player's last year with the franchise as well.

In Carolina, Bradberry started 60 games for Rivera's teams defending 47 passes and intercepting eight.

Both men moved to the NFC East in 2020 with the coach heading to Washington while the player went to New York, and both found success in their first year.

While Rivera's team won the division and advanced to the NFL Playoffs, Bradberry turned in three interceptions and a career-high 18 passes defended in the season while forcing two fumbles and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Now, instead of playing alongside Rivera again, Bradberry will continue to be an opponent twice per year.

The Commanders face Bradberry's Eagles in Washington in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.