Free Agent James Bradberry 'Would Love to Play' for Commanders Coach Ron Rivera

The cornerback said as much his last time on the free agent market, in 2020

In 2020, former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry signed a free-agent deal with the New York Giants becoming a rival of coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders for the first time. 

CB, James Bradberry

Before signing with the Giants in 2020, he sat down with JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington in an exclusive one-on-one, during which he was asked if he would want to play for Rivera again.

"I would love to play for coach Rivera again," Bradberry said. "He's a great man, great coach, and I feel like that's half the battle as a head coach. Being able to get respect from the guys, being able to speak to your guys and have them still listen to what you got to say. And he had our respect from the get-go."

The coach and cornerback were together from 2016, Bradberry's rookie year, until 2019 when Rivera was fired by the Panthers in what would be the player's last year with the franchise as well. 

In Carolina, Bradberry started 60 games for Rivera's teams defending 47 passes and intercepting eight. 

CB, James Bradberry, Giants

Both men moved to the NFC East in 2020 with the coach heading to Washington while the player went to New York, and both found success in their first year.

While Rivera's team won the division and advanced to the NFL Playoffs, Bradberry turned in three interceptions and a career-high 18 passes defended in the season while forcing two fumbles and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. 

If the Washington Commanders want to add the corner to the roster, they'll certainly have some competition. 

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles have been connected or rumored to have an interest in signing the 28-year-old, but we know Bradberry would love to be back with Rivera if they can make it happen. 

