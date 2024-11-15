Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game
The Washington Commanders are on the road battling the Philadelphia Eagles in a sluggish NFC East contest. To begin the fourth quarter, the Commanders led 10-6, though the Eagles quickly got to the one-yard line where they performed their coined "tush push" to get into the end zone.
With the Eagles having missed the extra point, the Commanders will get the ball back with a chance to collect momentum themselves. However, Washington rookie quarterback has thrown the ball just 15 times, completing nine of his passes for 103 yards.
To make matters worse, the quarterback will have to try and deliver the ball with an injury on his throwing hand. He was seen on the sideline nurturing cuts to his right hand.
The Commanders have run the ball 20 times to their 15 passes, and they may have to continue to pound the rock to get into a close enough position for a field goal. Trailing 12-10, a field goal would give them a lead and give their defense a chance to make their impact on this game in a big way.
