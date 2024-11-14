If Commanders Defense Has Its Way There Won't Be Many Fireworks on TNF
PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Commanders defense is preparing to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles offense that likes to get the ball moving on the ground with running back Saquon Barkley and then take advantage of potentially thin downfield areas with deep passes.
While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ranks middle of the pack in pass attempts of 20+ air yards this season, he ranks top 10 in completion percentage. The Commanders are aware of this and know stopping that is a key to getting a big NFC East Divisional win on Thursday night.
"(We've got to) take care of the explosive plays and just tackle well," Washington safety Quan Martin said heading into the matchup. "I know they got great players on offense. Just being able to take care of the explosive plays and getting these guys on the ground when we need to (will be important)."
In its seven wins this season Philadelphia is averaging over eight explosives per game. In the two losses the team has registered, it averaged less than four and had no more than four in either.
Martin's teammate and fellow safety Percy Butler echoed some of the same sentiments when we spoke to him about tonight's matchup in Philadelphia.
"It is all about limiting the explosive plays with them," Butler says. "When you look at it, I don't think they can really put a long-play drive together. They get a lot of points off explosives and explosives keep their energy up. So it's all about making the other team feel like they can't get nothing done."
To Butler's point, the Eagles have scored 28 touchdowns this season and averaged 7.5 plays per scoring drive while doing so. In fact, 57 percent of those 28 drives have lasted fewer than eight plays.
Meanwhile, the Commanders defense is forcing opponents to run 8.5 plays per touchdown drive on average this season and only 37 percent of the 27 surrendered have come in fewer than eight plays.
Both men agree - and the numbers show - if the Washington secondary can limit the explosives, they'll have a good chance to come out of Thursday night with a win. A critical one too, one that would leave the team in first place in the NFC East Division as the only undefeated team in group play.
Of course, as we mentioned before, it's not all about the explosive passes because Barkley presents quite the challenge himself.
"(He's a) double threat catching passes out of the backfield and you know he's a great back," Martin said of Barkley. "So just being able to take that first step, put your pads on him, and bring him to the ground (is going to be important)."
No doubt the Eagles present the Commanders a great challenge, and a timely one for both teams to truly stake their claim to being one of the best in the NFC. And it is a challenge the Washington defense appears ready and willing to handle.
"I feel like it is always a big challenge," said Butler. "You got to be on your P's and Qs. It is a game where you're not allowed to make simple mistakes. So everybody just got to be on their game, and it's a quick turnaround, and it's an exciting game. It is an NFC East game in the division. So you want to get that win."
