Staff Predictions Ahead of Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Washington Commanders will be facing perhaps the biggest test of their season on Thursday night when they head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take on the surging Philadelphia Eagles. After an agonizing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Commanders will look to bounce back in a game that could help decide the NFC East as the winner of this matchup will be the outright leader of the division with another matchup later on down the road.
The Eagles have had bumps of their own on their way to a 7-2 record but have ripped off five straight wins and during that time they have gotten healthy and seen their defense rise to the expectations we are used to seeing from an Eagles' defense.
The crowd in Philly is always insane and it will likely be even more chaotic considering the importance surrounding the game. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hasn't faced such in his NFL career and it will be interesting to see how he responds. The Commanders are getting their starting running back, Brian Robinson Jr., back from injury to help out. On the other side of the ball, the Commanders will look to slow down star running back Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage while their secondary will be heavily tested by the likes of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.
Here is how our staff sees this one playing out on Thursday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders have done a good job keeping a lid on opposing offenses this season and the Philadelphia Eagles have lived off of the ability to take and connect on deep shots. Assuming that doesn't change this week in a short week, then the Commanders' offense scoring well above the opposing defense's average for the season projects well for Washington.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-3
Commanders 27, Eagles 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Washington Commanders were just battle-tested and fell short to a red-hot AFC team. Now they've got the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, who have won five straight games. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will use their experience from their recent loss and come away with a statement win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-4
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 31, Eagles 27
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders and Eagles could be playing in the game that decides the NFC East on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles are fresh off of a win and are sitting pretty at home, while the Commanders are hungry and could play with more urgency.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-3
Commanders 30, Eagles 20
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
While I do believe that the Commanders will bounce back this week, I do question whether or not they will be able to come away with a victory. The Eagles have had their struggles this season but have found a nice groove winning five straight. The thing that has turned around most for them has been their improved defensive play. With the Eagles starting to round out on both sides of the ball at the midway point I think it will be difficult for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to walk into a raucous Philly crowd in a primetime matchup in a game that could help decide the winner of the NFC East.
With that being said, I think that this will be a playoff atmosphere and the Eagles, who have been there before, will have a slight edge against a rookie quarterback who has never experienced something like this yet in his short NFL career.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-4
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Eagles 24, Commanders 17
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-1)
