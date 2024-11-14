Commanders Hope to Rebound and Reach Milestones Against Eagles in Week 11
The Washington Commanders had a short week and are on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 11. After a tough one-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Commanders are aiming to bounce back.
Last season, the Eagles edged out the Commanders 34-31 in overtime during Week 4 in Philadelphia, but Washington is hungry for revenge as they meet for the first time this season.
With a 7-3 record, Washington has a chance to improve to 8-3, which would be their best start through 11 games since 1996. And it’s not just the team on the verge of breaking records—several players are chasing milestones of their own. Here’s what to watch as Washington heads into Week 11:
1
Tight end Zach Ertz is a touchdown reception away from tying Raymond Chester’s 48 TDs, landing him at 17th all-time for tight ends.
Running back Austin Ekeler only needs one more catch to surpass Steven Jackson’s 461 receptions, securing the 26th spot all-time for running backs.
And wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on the verge of hitting 30 career touchdown receptions—just one more TD to make it official.
2
Daron Payne is closing in on history—just 2.5 sacks away from cracking Washington’s top 10 all-time in sacks.
Bobby Wagner is on the hunt for his 15th career interception, needing just two more interceptions to reach the milestone.
3
With a win against the Eagles, the Commanders would kick off the season 3-0 against NFC East opponents, marking their best in-division start since 1991.
Ertz needs three more touchdown receptions to reach an impressive career milestone of 50 receiving touchdowns.
5
It’s unlikely all three will hit these milestones on Thursday night, but it's definitely worth the watch.
Frankie Luvu needs five more sacks to reach 30 career sacks.
McLaurin is five receptions away from surpassing Chris Cooley's 429, which would place him fifth all-time in franchise history.
Bobby Wagner needs five sacks to reach the 40-sack mark in his career.
6
McLaurin is just six receiving yards away from hitting the 6,000-yard mark in his career.
Daron Payne needs six more tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss, though he’s unlikely to reach this milestone on Thursday night, it’s still worth keeping an eye on.
9
With Brian Robinson Jr. questionable for Thursday night, reaching his milestone might have to wait. He needs nine rushing yards to hit 2,000 career rushing yards, which would make him just the fifth running back in Washington history to reach this mark within his first three seasons.
10
Ertz is also 82 yards away from surpassing Jackie Smith, which would place him in the top 10 all-time for receiving yards among tight ends, but is unlikely to be reached this week.
22
Not likely to happen Thursday night, but worth the watch, Austin Ekeler needs 109 receiving yards to pass Ricky Watters for 22nd all-time in receiving yards by a running back in NFL history.
As the Commanders gear up for Week 11, there’s a lot to look out for as they face off against the Eagles this Thursday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst Shares Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction
• Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Comparison Addressed by Steelers Coach
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Steelers