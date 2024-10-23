Jayden Daniels Makes First Injury Report Appearance For Commanders
The Washington Commanders are building off a fifth victory of the season, taking down the Carolina Panthers 40-7 to propel their record to 5-2 in 2024. That should be a good thing, right? Not exactly. Early in the victory, Commanders star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury that will leave him with a "week-to-week" injury status.
There should be a slight amount of confidence for Washington, though, as Marcus Mariota took over under center and thrived as the signal-caller. The squad still scored 40 points and delivered a victory.
There was plenty of anticipation for the next game, as Daniels, the reigning No. 2 overall pick, was set to take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Daniels will likely miss the contest, and a win becomes that much more important for Washington.
Here's how the Commanders first injury report of the week played out:
DNP:
- QB Jayden Daniels, ribs
- OT Brandon Coleman, concussion
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
LP:
- G Nick Allegretti, ankle
- DE Dorance Armstrong, rib
- C Tyler Biadasz, thumb
- WR Dyami Brown, ankle
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin
- OT Cornelius Lucas, neck
- S Tyler Owens, shin
Commanders head coach provided updates on Daniels and offensive tackle Brandon Coleman on Wednesday, stating that Coleman is still working through concussion protocols while Daniels was given a "week-by-week" injury designation.
Fortunately, the two aforementioned players are the only two non-participants with injuries. The other, tight end Zach Ertz, is due to rest. Having eight limited participants is far from ideal, but having them healthy on Sunday, even on a limited week of practice, would help substantially during Daniels' absence.
Despite playing the game on their home field, the Commanders are currently a three-point underdog to the Bears for Sunday's contest.
