Commanders DB Suspended Six Games
The Washington Commanders have a strong outlook for the next few weeks after their 5-2 start to the season, but they will be playing for the next six games without one of their own.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended defensive back Kevon Seymour six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Seymour, 30, was elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 6 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The game marked his second appearance of the season for Seymour, allowing him to have one more for the rest of the year before he would have had to been added to the 53-man roster.
However, Seymour won't be able to play in any of Washington's next six games. The Commanders have just six games before their Week 14 bye, which means the next game Seymour would be eligible to play would come in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 15.
While the Commanders depth takes a hit here, there are a few defensive backs still on the practice squad that can fill in and be elevated if the team needs it in the coming weeks.
The Commanders face off in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears at NorthWest Stadium.
