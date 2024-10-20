Jayden Daniels Ruled Out With Injury vs. Panthers
At the end of a 46-yard rush on his first touch of the day, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury as two Carolina Panthers defenders fell on him. He didn't leave the game immediately, though the pain proved too much as he left for the injury tent.
After coming out of the injury tent, Daniels was taken back to the locker room for x-rays. While his mother claimed "he's fine" on social media, the extent of his injury has yet to be made public.
Daniels completed his two passes for six yards, adding 50 rushing yards on three carries to spark the Commanders to begin the game, as Washington held a 27-0 halftime lead. While Daniels was initially labeled as questionable, there is no sensible reason to have the LSU product return to the game.
Just after halftime, the Commanders listed Daniels as out for the rest of the game.
Whether precautionary or because he's unable, there is no need for Daniels to return to the game. Nurturing a 27-0 lead, the Commanders don't need backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to do anything more than manage the game. The squad's playmakers should be able to finish out the game strong and make sure the Panthers are put away.
With Caleb Williams and Chicago Bears rolling into town next week, the Commanders will want Daniels healthy so the No. 1 and No. 2 overall selections in the recent draft can square off.
