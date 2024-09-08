Jayden Daniels Sparks Commanders First TD with 74-Yard Drive
The Washington Commanders are opening their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Playing a playoff team to open the season is quite a difficult task, and it'll help the team get a feel for where No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is during his rookie season.
Daniels' first drive was a three-and-out as offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was trying to get him into rhythm. Sure, they came away from the drive empty-handed, but it gave the LSU product a feel for the game.
READ MORE: Commanders Rookie DT Ruled Inactive vs. Bucs
The Commanders drove 41 yards on their second series, before Daniels led the team on a 74-yard, scoring drive when the offense rolled out for the third time. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. capped off the drive with a nine-yard score on the ground.
The Buccaneers were able to capture a 13-7 lead early, but Daniels is beginning to get a feel for the game. As time rolls on, Daniels will continue to adapt and get comfortable, involving more weapons and giving the team more of a chance against the Buccaneers.
In the meantime, the Commanders' defense needs to slow down the Buccaneers to keep the game close, allowing Daniels time to put more points on the board and try and take a lead.
READ MORE: Commanders Provide Roster Update Before Buccaneers Contest
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut
• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels
• Commanders Trade for Bills Cornerback in Proposed Deal