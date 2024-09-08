Commander Country

Jayden Daniels Sparks Commanders First TD with 74-Yard Drive

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team to its first score of the season.

Kade Kimble

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drop back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are opening their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Playing a playoff team to open the season is quite a difficult task, and it'll help the team get a feel for where No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is during his rookie season.

Daniels' first drive was a three-and-out as offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was trying to get him into rhythm. Sure, they came away from the drive empty-handed, but it gave the LSU product a feel for the game.

The Commanders drove 41 yards on their second series, before Daniels led the team on a 74-yard, scoring drive when the offense rolled out for the third time. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. capped off the drive with a nine-yard score on the ground.

The Buccaneers were able to capture a 13-7 lead early, but Daniels is beginning to get a feel for the game. As time rolls on, Daniels will continue to adapt and get comfortable, involving more weapons and giving the team more of a chance against the Buccaneers.

In the meantime, the Commanders' defense needs to slow down the Buccaneers to keep the game close, allowing Daniels time to put more points on the board and try and take a lead.

Kade Kimble

KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

