Commanders Provide Roster Update Before Buccaneers Contest
The Washington Commanders are soon set to hit the gridiron for the first time in the regular season, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
The Commanders will get their first real look at No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels under center, leading Washington to a hopeful offensive resurgence. With a fresh roster, a new-look coaching staff and newfound hope within the Commanders franchise -- a hot start to the season could do plenty for the team.
Ahead of the team's contest on the road against the Buccaneers, the Commanders released some roster updates to get the squad ready. With backup quarterback Marcus Mariota out for the game, rookie Sam Hartman has been elevated to back up Daniels.
Linebacker Nick Bellore and defensive tackle Sheldon Day have both been added from the practice squad, too. They're set to add depth, and this also signals that rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton might not be good to go for the contest.
Soon, the offical active/inactive list will be dropped by the team with kickoff looming.
The kickoff will officially mark a new era for Washington. While a win would be huge for the morale of the team, any promising flashes or potential being shown could go a long way. Daniels is a rookie and might have to adjust, and returning such little production from a season ago could mean more meshing needs to be done in-game.
The Buccaneers were a playoff team a season ago, too, and have been able to make tweaks. The main question lies within their offense with new coordinator Liam Coen taking over. It should be a close contest in Tampa, and the two teams have plenty to prove.
