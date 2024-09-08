Commanders Rookie DT Ruled Inactive vs. Bucs
The long-awaited return of the NFL regular season is here. Since marking the calendar six months ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Week 1.
To open their season, the Washington Commanders travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- a team that earned a bid to the playoffs a season ago. With one final week of preparations, the Commanders have been able to adjust to injuries within the roster.
Just ahead of the game, Washington released it's list of inactives. Here are the six inactive players for the Commanders vs. Buccaneers contest:
- QB Sam Hartman*
- S Darrick Forest
- LB Dominique Hampton
- G Chris Paul
- WR Noah Brown
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton
With backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve list with an injury during Week 1, Hartman was added from the practice squad as an emergency third quarterback, hence the asterisk by his name.
Rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton will have to wait to make his NFL debut as he'll be sidelined for the opening contest, too. The Commanders made practice squad additions at both the linebacker and defensive tackle positions to prepare for absences at those two positions.
The Commanders are gearing up to kick off a new season, this time with a new era ensuing. With Dan Quinn set to begin his first year as the club's head coach, and a fresh set of coordinators around him, Washington can finally shift momentum in their favor. With the team's star players being healthy, playing a playoff team close to begin the season would do wonders for the team.
