Skip to main content

Friend or Foe? Will Jerry Jones Support Commanders Owner Dan Snyder?

The Washington Commanders owner could be forced to sell the franchise.

Time is ticking for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and the rest of his NFL owner fraternity could be racking up the numbers to vote him off the island.

snyder mr mrs jackets
Roger Goodell
Washington Commanders

But Snyder may have an ally in one of his biggest rivals ... Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones is, among many other positive things, a "loyalty guy.'' That's true in his personal life and it is true in his NFL ownership life, where he long ago mentored a young Washington owner named Dan Snyder.

But how far does friendship, mentorship and loyalty go? How is it impacted when where your buddy "goes'' is ... your wallet?

Snyder, you see, may have just crossed the line.

NFL owners like to count their money. That includes Jones, who recently expressed with pride the idea that his Dallas Cowboys are now worth "$10 billion.''

And now those money-counting billionaires are reportedly “counting votes” - toward the ouster of the Washington Commanders owner.

Snyder finds himself embroiled in yet another scandal, but this one is about his owners/partners’ money. He is the subject of a Federal Trade Commission and Virginia attorney general investigation into potentially fraudulent bookkeeping - an alleged act that impacts the revenue.

And so …

"We are counting votes," one team owner told Jarrett Bell of USA Today, implying that the owners are considering an ouster of Snyder, which would require 24 votes to force a sale of the organization.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

John Bates, TE, Washington Football Team, Commanders
Play

Super Sophomore: Who is Washington's Best-Kept Secret?

Why last year's fourth round pick in the NFL Draft could be a hero in 2022

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Rivera
Play

Commanders Sending Two Coaches to Accelerator Program

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder
Play

Owners ‘Counting Votes’ Toward Kicking Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Out of NFL

The NFL owners like to count their money. And now they are reportedly “counting votes” - toward the ouster of the Washington Commanders owner.

By Mike FisherMay 21, 2022
May 21, 2022

Snyder has owned the Washington franchise through 23 years, three name changes, and not enough wins. He is presently supposed to be in the midst of a “punishment” that supposedly reduces his role to “part-timer” while his wife Tanya oversees day-to-day operations, all a result of an independent investigation into the franchise’s toxic workplace culture.

If you believe that Mr. Snyder is somehow not involved, ask yourself why he was front-and-center at the franchise's re-christening. You think he was just there so the "real owner'' Tanya could gift him a nifty "Commanders'' letterman's jacket?

The Beth Wilkerson’s 10-month investigation resulting in a $10 million fine? It accomplished nothing. Snyder’s reaction to the sex-harassment allegations recently levied against him by former team employee Tiffani Johnson before a congressional committee was to announced that there will be another investigation. And that he - Snyder - would oversee it.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shut down that idea.

"We’ll do an investigation,'' Goodell said of the NFL. "I do not see any way a team can do its own investigation of itself. That’s something we would do and we would do with an outside expert that would help us come to the conclusion of what the facts were, what truly happened, so we can make the right decision from there.

"We’ll treat that seriously.''

USATSI_17604694_168388359_lowres

But maybe not as seriously as this latest alleged crime is being taken.

Snyder already stands accused of an illicit charade and then a devious cover-up. But this supposed “vote” - reportedly requiring 24 of the other 31 owners to agree - isn’t a league decision. It’s a business partners’ decision.

Our educated guess is that Snyder's very first phone call in an attempt to rally "voters'' support went to Jones. Further, our next guess is that Jones - who sources tell us recently worked behind the scenes to protect Rams owner Stan Kroenke during his Los Angeles-vs.-St. Louis financial kerfuffle - generously took the call ...

While contemplating just what it is Snyder allegedly "took'' from him.

John Bates, TE, Washington Football Team, Commanders
News

Super Sophomore: Who is Washington's Best-Kept Secret?

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Rivera
News

Commanders Sending Two Coaches to Accelerator Program

By Washington Football Staff20 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Owners ‘Counting Votes’ Toward Kicking Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Out of NFL

By Mike FisherMay 21, 2022
aikman wentz
News

Troy Aikman on Commanders Carson Wentz: 'Last Opportunity'

By Timm HammMay 21, 2022
Washington Commanders
News

Offseason Grade: Commanders Change Course After Getting 'Stung' in 2021 - PFF

By David HarrisonMay 21, 2022
DeAngelo Hall
News

'It Never Freaking Evolves': Washington Ex DeAngelo Hall Rips Commanders

By Jeremy BrenerMay 20, 2022
Terry McLaurin Knees © Bill Streicher 2021 Jan 3
News

Terry McLaurin Contract: Washington Commanders Good Reason for Inaction?

By Mike FisherMay 20, 2022
Antonio Gandy-Golden Browns © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders 2020 Draft Pick to Change Positions

By Jeremy BrenerMay 20, 2022