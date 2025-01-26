Kliff Kingsbury unsure if he’ll interview with Saints, focused on Commanders’ NFC Championship
The Washington Commanders' have had a complete turnaround as a franchise in the past year.
After winning four games in 2023 and tired of the club being stuck in mediocrity, owner Josh Harris -- who hasn't been around long -- turned everything around by cleaning the house.
Starting with front office changes and going as far as returning a limited amount of production, the Commanders posted a 12-win season -- their best mark since 1991 -- before winning their first playoff game since 2005.
While it's easy to look at rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as a massive factor in the turnaround, providing stability under center that they're not quite used to, the new-look coaching staff has been remarkable.
Dan Quinn got a shot as a head coach in the NFL again, and another former head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, has been remarkable as the offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury has been solid enough that he could have his name in the hat for some head coaching openings again, though right now, the team is poised to take part in their first NFC title game since 1992.
While the New Orleans Saints have a head coaching opening, Nick Underhill reports that the Commanders' offensive coordinator is locked in on helping the team earn a Super Bowl bid.
"I'm told that Kliff Kingsbury hasn't decided whether or not to take an interview with the Saints. He's fully locked in on Washington's season and won't begin evaluating his options until they're done playing," Underhill shared.
The Commanders are underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles -- who they split the season series 1-1 this year -- though it should be a tightly contested, fun matchup between the division rivals.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels savage message gives spark to Commanders vs. Eagles
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Consistency Turned Hype Into Reality for Safety Jeremy Reaves
• Commanders lose key starter ahead of NFC Championship against Eagles
• Eagles' Jalen Hurts Status Revealed Ahead of Commanders Game
• What is the Biggest Concern For the Washington Commanders Against the Eagles?