Commanders lose key starter ahead of NFC Championship against Eagles
The Washington Commanders are less than 24 hours away from kicking off the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Through two playoff games, the Commanders have been the surprise of the postseason and are looking to continue their unlikely run with a third straight victory on the road.
Washington will have to limit Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Philadelphia's explosive offense without a key starter along the defensive front. On Saturday, the Commanders announced that veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne has been ruled out of the matchup while dealing with a knee and finger injury.
Payne isn't a player who misses games which goes to show how truly serious this ailment is. He posted a nasty image of the x-ray of his broken thumb on Instagram following the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence on Sunday will snap an 88-game starting streak that dates back all the way to the 2020 season. It's just the second time he's been unable to take the field during his professional career.
The 27-year-old started in all 17 games during the regular season, totaling 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass deflections.
In the two matchups against Philadelphia, Payne totaled six tackles and one tackle for loss.
Without Payne in the lineup, Washington could turn to rookie defender Jer’Zhan Newton alongside Jonathan Allen. Newton started 11 games before Allen returned from an injury in late December. He's recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection in his first season out of Illinois.
The loss of Payne will make a tough task even harder for the Commanders. Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is on a tear, putting together one of the most impressive seasons in recent history. He's rushed for 100+ yards in 13 of his 18 appearances (including playoffs). Barkley totaled 296 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the two games against Washington.
It's worth noting that the Commanders didn't have Allen for ether of those matchups.
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26. The game will be televised on FOX.
