Jayden Daniels savage message gives spark to Commanders vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been making headlines all season, but his latest off-the-field moment is grabbing attention for its playful, petty nature—and it’s only adding fuel to the fire ahead of their NFC Championship showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following the Commanders' victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round, Daniels spiced up the postgame jersey swap tradition. The phrase "Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3," a well-known sports taunt suggesting an early vacation for eliminated teams, was Daniels’ bold addition to Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold’s jersey.
The playful jab came after the matchup where Daniels and Arnold, former SEC rivals, delivered a game for the ages. Daniels threw two touchdowns, ultimately punching the ticket to send Washington to the next round.
Daniels’ confidence has been a driving force for the Commanders this season, blending his fiery personality with clutch performances on the field. The Commanders are riding that wave of momentum into their showdown with the Eagles.
As Washington prepares for the NFC Championship, Daniels will need to bring that same edge against Philadelphia’s formidable defense. The Eagles, fresh off their own playoff win, are a team built to capitalize on any misstep. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the Commanders are counting on Daniels to lead the way once again.
The jersey swap moment is still buzzing on social media, and fans are already speculating whether Daniels will have the last laugh again this weekend. With so much on the line, it’s fair to wonder: will the Commanders' bold rookie send the Eagles to Cancun?
