Marshon Lattimore could make or break Commanders
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is in his first full season with the team.
The first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State played with the New Orleans Saints for his entire career before being traded to the Commanders in November. An injury limited him to just two games with his new team, but he appeared in all three playoff matchups.
ESPN insider Seth Walder thinks Lattimore should be considered as the team's X-Factor for the upcoming season.
Lattimore named Commanders X-Factor
"In his limited time with Washington last season, Lattimore didn't look like the top-flight corner he has been in the past ... but the Commanders need him to be," Walder wrote. "The pass rush is a serious concern, and Washington will need Lattimore, Mike Sainristil and rookie Trey Amos to lock down opposing wide receivers for as long as possible."
Lattimore is expected to be the team's shutdown cornerback, which is a position the Commanders have been seeking for a while.
If Lattimore can fulfill his duties as the team's top cornerback, the Commanders defense should be in great shape for the upcoming season.
Lattimore and the Commanders will begin practice today as they begin to prepare for their first preseason contest of the year. The game comes against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
