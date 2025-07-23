Commander Country

Marshon Lattimore could make or break Commanders

The Washington Commanders could have their season determined based on Marshon Lattimore's performance.

Jeremy Brener

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is in his first full season with the team.

The first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State played with the New Orleans Saints for his entire career before being traded to the Commanders in November. An injury limited him to just two games with his new team, but he appeared in all three playoff matchups.

ESPN insider Seth Walder thinks Lattimore should be considered as the team's X-Factor for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Donald Trump regarding Commanders new stadium

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lattimore named Commanders X-Factor

"In his limited time with Washington last season, Lattimore didn't look like the top-flight corner he has been in the past ... but the Commanders need him to be," Walder wrote. "The pass rush is a serious concern, and Washington will need Lattimore, Mike Sainristil and rookie Trey Amos to lock down opposing wide receivers for as long as possible."

Lattimore is expected to be the team's shutdown cornerback, which is a position the Commanders have been seeking for a while.

If Lattimore can fulfill his duties as the team's top cornerback, the Commanders defense should be in great shape for the upcoming season.

Lattimore and the Commanders will begin practice today as they begin to prepare for their first preseason contest of the year. The game comes against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

READ MORE: Donald Trump makes major statement on Commanders' new stadium

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 One trait makes Commanders' Jayden Daniels elite

 Commanders called out by NFL writer for one major concern

 The Commanders' plan has one major flaw

• Commanders cornerback might surprise people in rookie season

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News