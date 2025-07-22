Commander Country

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Donald Trump regarding Commanders new stadium

Stephen A. Smith calls out President Trump’s renewed push to rename the Washington Commanders as a calculated distraction.

Joanne Coley

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Sports personality Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Sports personality Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

President Donald Trump has made himself clear when it comes to the Washington Commanders' name. Revert the team name to the ‘Redskins’ or be prepared to have the new stadium deal delayed. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t buying it.

On an episode of First Take, Smith called Trump's remarks “petty” and “evasive” and accused Trump of taking this time to distract from other political issues. “I think it’s the president being petty. I think it’s him being evasive,” Smith said. “Because the reality is, no matter how good he wants people to believe things are with the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ and other things… There are millions of people in the U.S. who are not happy with what he’s doing.”

Smith’s comments reported in The Hill also highlighted that Trump is using the Commanders' name change debate as a way to divert people’s attention away from issues like border policy, tariff disputes, and pressure regarding the release of the Epstein files.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“It’s just him catering to his base to make sure that he serves to appease them in some way, to distract them from other issues—including the Epstein files, by the way,” Smith said, as reported by The Hill. “Because a lot of people associated with the MAGA right want those files released.”

On Sunday, Trump reignited the name debate, posting that the Commanders should “IMMEDIATELY” change their name back to the ‘Redskins’. The team dropped the name in July 2020 after receiving years of backlash that the term was seen as a racial slur towards Native Americans.

Smith argued that Trump's comments are less about the name change and more about him avoiding some Republican lawmakers who are demanding transparency. “You even have Republican representatives on the Hill wanting those files released, wanting to see for themselves because they’re not buying what the administration is saying when they say it’s absolutely nothing there,” he added.

With Trump threatening the Commanders' stadium deal, Smith urges people not to be distracted and keep their eyes open. “Much ado about nothing,” Smith said. “Let’s keep our eyes on what really matters.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump makes major statement on Commanders' new stadium

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders called out by NFL writer for one major concern

 One trait makes Commanders' Jayden Daniels elite

 The Commanders' plan has one major flaw

• Commanders cornerback might surprise people in rookie season

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News