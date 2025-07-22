Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Donald Trump regarding Commanders new stadium
President Donald Trump has made himself clear when it comes to the Washington Commanders' name. Revert the team name to the ‘Redskins’ or be prepared to have the new stadium deal delayed. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t buying it.
On an episode of First Take, Smith called Trump's remarks “petty” and “evasive” and accused Trump of taking this time to distract from other political issues. “I think it’s the president being petty. I think it’s him being evasive,” Smith said. “Because the reality is, no matter how good he wants people to believe things are with the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ and other things… There are millions of people in the U.S. who are not happy with what he’s doing.”
Smith’s comments reported in The Hill also highlighted that Trump is using the Commanders' name change debate as a way to divert people’s attention away from issues like border policy, tariff disputes, and pressure regarding the release of the Epstein files.
“It’s just him catering to his base to make sure that he serves to appease them in some way, to distract them from other issues—including the Epstein files, by the way,” Smith said, as reported by The Hill. “Because a lot of people associated with the MAGA right want those files released.”
On Sunday, Trump reignited the name debate, posting that the Commanders should “IMMEDIATELY” change their name back to the ‘Redskins’. The team dropped the name in July 2020 after receiving years of backlash that the term was seen as a racial slur towards Native Americans.
Smith argued that Trump's comments are less about the name change and more about him avoiding some Republican lawmakers who are demanding transparency. “You even have Republican representatives on the Hill wanting those files released, wanting to see for themselves because they’re not buying what the administration is saying when they say it’s absolutely nothing there,” he added.
With Trump threatening the Commanders' stadium deal, Smith urges people not to be distracted and keep their eyes open. “Much ado about nothing,” Smith said. “Let’s keep our eyes on what really matters.”
