One trait makes Commanders' Jayden Daniels elite
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an impressive rookie season.
The Offensive Rookie of the Year threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Pro Football Focus writer Nick Akridge praised Daniels for his ability to make the correct throws at the right time.
Daniels makes right throws for Commanders
"Another concern about Daniels coming out of college was his hesitancy to attack the middle of the field. That narrative didn’t last long. As a rookie, Daniels routinely made high-level, anticipatory throws over the middle—tight-window passes that few quarterbacks in the league are willing, or able, to attempt," Akridge wrote.
"When Daniels was in rhythm attacking the middle of the field, he ranked third in completions and earned an 84.9 passing grade, the 10th-best in the NFL.
"Success between the numbers is often a litmus test for how well a quarterback processes defenses and sees the field. These throws demand anticipation and precise timing, traits that separate the elite from the rest. In his rookie season, Daniels already showed he belongs in that conversation."
A huge part of being a quarterback in the NFL is being capable of leading an offense, but it's another to make the right decisions with several 250-pound and 300-pound men chasing after you.
Daniels made it look extremely easy in his rookie season and the scary part is that he still has so much room for growth.
Daniels and the Commanders are just days away from reporting for training camp.
