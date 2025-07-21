Donald Trump makes major statement on Commanders' new stadium
President Donald Trump has once again inserted himself into the ongoing debate over the Washington Commanders’ name, but this time, tying the controversy to the team's future stadium plans.
In a recent social media post, Trump appeared pleased with the attention his previous comments received, writing, “My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way.” He went on to issue a direct threat: if the team doesn’t revert to its former name, he’s ready to block its return to Washington, D.C.
“I may put a restriction on them if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’” Trump wrote.
The Commanders dropped the "Redskins" name in 2020 following years of criticism from Native American groups and civil rights advocates who argued it was a racial slur.
Now, the team is planning a return to the RFK Stadium site in D.C. with a proposed $4 billion stadium project. Under the plan, the Commanders would build a 65,000-seat stadium on the grounds of their former home, where they played from 1961 to 1996. The project is expected to break ground in 2026 and is scheduled to open in 2030.
Congress granted the city control of the RFK site last December, and President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in January. Trump, however, says he could derail the deal.
“I won’t make a deal for them to build a stadium in Washington,” he added. “The team would be much more valuable, and the deal would be more exciting for everyone,” but only if the old name returns.
