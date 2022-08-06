Commanders Needs: Sign Super Bowl LB Dont'a Hightower?

For the past 10 seasons, veteran free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower has been a mainstay for the New England Patriots.

During his Patriots tenure, he was named to two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowl titles. He has been selected by his teammates as a four-time team captain; long since cementing his place among New England’s defensive greats.

In fact, when recently asked about which current Patriots might be in line to eventually fill his cleats, coach Bill Belichick responded:

“It's a stretch to compare almost anybody to Hightower … You're talking about one of the best linebackers that's ever played here.”

Still, the 32-year-old remains on the free agent market.

And the Washington Commanders need a linebacker more than any other position on the roster.

With a group thin in depth to begin with, the team has also lost undrafted rookies Drew White (torn ACL) and Tre Walker (retirement).

Hightower has been an essential part of the Patriots’ defense ever since his arrival in 2012 as a Patriots’ first-round draft selection. He is not only a prolific linebacker, but also a director of action on the field; as well as one of tne of the most respected leaders in the Patriots locker room.

Following a one-year hiatus in 2020 [via COVID-19 opt-out], Hightower returned to reprise his role as a team leader and solid presence in the middle of New England’s defense. He appeared in 16 of 18 possible games and saw the field for 59.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. Despite some struggles throughout the season, Hightower showed that he is still capable of being an effective player, finishing the season with 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks, primarily playing on early downs and defending against the run.

Though his place in Patriots history is firmly secured, Hightower may find himself on the opposite end of the Pats’ youth-and-speed movement heading into 2022. While a reunion certainly cannot be ruled out, a continuation of his football journey elsewhere in the upcoming season may be a genuine possibility.

In that vein, Washington is an intriguing option. The Commanders are expecting Cole Holcomb to take the lead as the MIKE linebacker, but for a team that struggled in linebacker production last season, any additional help is appreciated.

Shortly before the start of OTAs in the spring, a source confirmed to Washington Football that Hightower was “still figuring out what he wants to do” before committing to play in his 11th season in the NFL; either in New England or with another franchise.