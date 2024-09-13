Giants' Malik Nabers Battling LSU QB, Commanders' Jayden Daniels
Once college teammates, now NFL foes -- the dynamic between Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers has changed since this time a year ago.
The Commanders take on a division rival in Week 2 to try and bounce back from a season-opening loss. After playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in a 37-20 loss, the Commanders now host the Giants.
While there was a chance Nabers wasn't going to play in the game -- as the Giants listed the wide receiver on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a knee issue -- New York head coach Brian Daboll revealed he is good to go on Sunday.
It'll be a cool moment for the former LSU teammates as they will be going head-to-head at the NFL level, doing so in a division battle. While the on-field dynamic is different, Daniels and Nabers are still good friends off the field.
"It's the same football game. It's just we're on different teams." Nabers said of his relationship with Daniels. "... The relationship is still a brotherly relationship, so what we do is what our job is, but we’ve got a different relationship off the field."
The two worked together for the Tigers in 2023 in a season in which Daniels won the Heisman trophy. Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, providing Daniels with an elite. weapon.
So, how does their "brotherly relationship" work now as rivals at the NFL level?
"We talk about the game, just talk about just football, but like I said, we’ve got a relationship off the field, so it's like we're going to talk smack when we play on the field, but off the field, it's a brotherly relationship," Nabers said.
To keep it simple, Nabers and Daniels are still great friends, and, if anything, there is more fuel from both sides to beat one another when their respective teams face off. Nabers can help his team prepare for Daniels. The two worked very closely together in Baton Rouge, and now the Giants wide receiver can share some details with his defense to prepare for the dual-threat quarterback.
"Of course, yeah. That's something that you’ve got to share when you're going against your old teammate, but any way to get the win," Nabers said.
The Giants wide receiver has not yet worked with the coaching staff to learn more about Daniels, as they've done plenty of their own homework. Still, the former college teammates are going to one to beat one another as they face off.
