Commander Country

NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Take Georgia Football Star in Top 5

The Washington Commanders can boost their pass rush in next year's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sacks South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Georgia won 24-14.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sacks South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Georgia won 24-14. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Washington Commanders have a need for a pass rusher after some reshuffling was done last season.

In ESPN analyst Field Yates' latest mock draft, the Commanders took Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 5 overall pick.

"Left tackle is not to be ignored, but it would be hard to pass on Williams, who would present the Commanders with a defensive building block after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young in October. Williams has uncommon traits with his fantastic blend of length and power, proving to be a dominant presence well beyond the box score -- he's a better rusher than his 4.5 sacks in 2023 would suggest. I believe he's scheme-versatile enough to fit in anywhere, and he would be a welcome addition for new coach Dan Quinn," Yates writes.

Williams, who is entering his junior season with the Bulldogs, recorded 4.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons at Georgia, but he is expected to increase that production in 2024.

As a 6-5, 265-pound defensive end, Williams has the size that can rush quarterbacks in the NFL already. With the right touches in coaching, he could emerge to be one of the top defenders in the league.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

