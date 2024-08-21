Commander Country

Washington Commanders Swap Linebackers and Safeties in Latest Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders continue to rework their roster.

Caleb Skinner

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chapelle Russell (49) gestures before a kickoff during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chapelle Russell (49) gestures before a kickoff during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their final preseason matchup of 2024 before kicking off the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8th. Before we reach that point the Commanders are doing their due diligence in constructing their roster, tinkering with it again this week signing safety Kendall Brooks and LB Chapelle Russell, and releasing LB Keandre Jones and safety Ben Nikkel.

Brooks will be joining the Commanders after being and UDFA with Arizona in 2023 and Russell, who has dealt with injury concerns in the past, will be heading to Washington after spending the last two seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad after short stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

READ MORE: NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl WR?

The moves made by the Commanders are lateral as they look to keep improving their roster. This weekend’s preseason matchup against the Patriots will be the final tune up for players looking to make the roster as team’s around the league will have to cut their rosters down to 53 men by Tuesday August 27th for the regular season.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• 'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success

• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts on 'Earning' Starting Job

• Former Washington Tight End Tells All About Life and Football in New Memoir

• Jayden Daniels Reacts to Being Named Washington Commanders Starting Quarterback

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News