Washington Commanders Swap Linebackers and Safeties in Latest Roster Moves
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their final preseason matchup of 2024 before kicking off the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8th. Before we reach that point the Commanders are doing their due diligence in constructing their roster, tinkering with it again this week signing safety Kendall Brooks and LB Chapelle Russell, and releasing LB Keandre Jones and safety Ben Nikkel.
Brooks will be joining the Commanders after being and UDFA with Arizona in 2023 and Russell, who has dealt with injury concerns in the past, will be heading to Washington after spending the last two seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad after short stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
READ MORE: NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl WR?
The moves made by the Commanders are lateral as they look to keep improving their roster. This weekend’s preseason matchup against the Patriots will be the final tune up for players looking to make the roster as team’s around the league will have to cut their rosters down to 53 men by Tuesday August 27th for the regular season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• 'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts on 'Earning' Starting Job
• Former Washington Tight End Tells All About Life and Football in New Memoir
• Jayden Daniels Reacts to Being Named Washington Commanders Starting Quarterback