Commanders Must Respond After Blockbuster WR Trades
The Washington Commanders have something good going between rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
However, the Commanders could benefit from adding another wideout opposite McLaurin to help fortify the team's passing attack.
With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, other teams that needed wide receivers made their moves as the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills made a play for Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper.
The Commanders offense has been one of the league's best so far this season, and it has led the team to a 4-2 record through six weeks.
However, adding a wideout before the Nov. 5 deadline to play opposite McLaurin could benefit the Commanders tremendously.
While Noah Brown has done a decent job signing after training camp, the team still doesn't have a true No. 2 receiver after trading Jahan Dotson to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Players like Diontae Johnson (Carolina Panthers), Mike Williams (New York Jets) and Robert Woods (Houston Texans) could be targets on the trade deadline, and the Commanders should, at the very least, do their due diligence and see what the asking price might be.
