Commanders select national champion RB in latest mock draft

When it comes to pass blocking, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is at the top of his class and the Washington Commanders may covet him for of it.

David Harrison

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 22, 2025.
When it comes to NFL Draft prospects, who is the best is truly an eye of the beholder equation. For example, the Tennessee Titans might see quarterback Cam Ward as the top player in the draft, while the Washington Commanders would happily pass on him if given the chance.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is considered to be the best running back in this year's NFL Draft, and there were reports that the Commanders even met with him at the Scouting Combine this year.

With Jeanty unlikely to be available when Washington gets on the clock on Day 1, there remains a possibility they get the best running back in another way, by nabbing Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Since this was an On SI publishers' mock draft, we here at CommanderGameday made the selection, stating, "The Commanders continue to ensure quarterback Jayden Daniels is well-supported. So at the end of the first round, Washington gets a back with three-down potential who is the best pass protector in his group," as justification for making the selection.

With less than a week before the first round of the NFL Draft opens up, it'll be interesting to see what happens. One thing is clear, however, that while the top players may be gone by the time the Commanders get on the clock, there is plenty of talent to be had in this year's class.

