Commanders set to formally meet with NFL Draft's top running back prospect
All 32 NFL teams are gearing up for the offseason after the close of the 2024 season and for the Commanders they will have a lot of work to do to rebuild a roster that has a tremendous amount of free agents. This week has started the NFL Scouting Combine where scouts will get a chance to evaluate potential draftees before the start of free agency.
The Commanders did a great job this past offseason in the NFL draft and while they are picking late this season they could find a way to move up to a higher position if they can find a trade partner for star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
With that possibility, the Commanders have emerged as a potential suitor for draftees in the middle of the first round to the back half potentially putting them in a position to emerge with one of the draft's top prospects. One of those draft prospects comes in the form of the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, former Boise State Broncos' standout running back Ashton Jeanty who the team has formally set a meeting with this week according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.
Washington does have Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on contract for the 2025 season, but it would be difficult to pass up on a talent such as Jeanty.
Jeanty exploded in 2024 on his way to becoming a consensus All-American and winning the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award before finishing second behind Travis Hunter for the Heisman. In 2024, Jeanty led the FBS rushing attempts (374) and rushing yards (2,601) on his way to 29 touchdowns. He was super effective on the ground and while he wasn't used much in the passing game this season he totaled 80 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns throughout his three-year collegiate career with the Broncos.
Jeanty has also become one of the most talked about character guys in this year's draft which would likely fit extremely well into the Commanders' locker room. Adding him to a potent offense would help elevate it to another level, but I believe that the Commanders could use help elsewhere this early in the draft whether on the defensive side of the ball or another skilled wide receiver opposite of clear WR1 Terry McLaurin.
