Commanders’ Jayden Daniels featured in $900 Nike shoe announcement
While the Washington Commanders focus on improving their team through the NFL Draft, quarterback Jayden Daniels is taking part in the launch of a new shoe that is innovative and transcending the space.
Daniels has become one of the most marketable players in the league after his fantastic rookie season with the Commanders. Daniels signed with Nike last season, becoming an exclusive partner with the well-known shoe and apparel brand. Now, Daniels is a spokesperson for Nike's new partnership with the popular recover brand Hyperice as the two brands have partnered for an innovation shoe called the Hyperboot that is set to revolutionize warm-up and recovery for athletes.
Daniels full quote from Nike,
“The Hyperboot represents everything I look for in my preparation: cutting-edge technology that delivers real results,” says Nike and Hyperice athlete Jayden Daniels. “I’m meticulous about incorporating the latest innovations into my training, and the way this device combines precise heat and compression technology has taken my warm-up to new heights. The most important ability to have as an athlete is availability, and the Hyperboot is an integral part of my routine. It’s the first piece of tech I reach for before hitting the field — a true game-changer in how I prepare my body to compete.”
Daniels, amongst a handful of other athletes, is promoting the new shoe that is estimated to be at a steep price. According to Nike's website, the Hyperboot is designed to help athletes perform their best through training and competition.
The shoe offers heat and Normatec dynamic air compression massage, allowing athletes to take their training, game, and recovery to a whole new level.
The Hyperboot is set to be available in North America on Nike and Hyperice's websites, along with select Nike and Hyperice retail partners, on May 17th before expanding globally later this year.
