Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack

The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road.

For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.

"I mean, it's a divisional game," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "So the guys that have been here, they're playing those same guys. I mean, obviously rosters change a little bit, but they're playing them twice a year. They understand like just living in the area. And you're right, it is a little different than what it's been in the heyday, but, it's a divisional game. We know that obviously, that matters more on the schedule."

However, the game might mean even more for a player that hasn't even made his Commanders debut yet.

Offensive lineman Nick Martin, who signed with the team two weeks ago, is expected to be the team's starting center going into the game. Martin, the sibling of Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack, is expected to face his older brother for the third time in his career.

"He understands what's at stake," Turner said. "He had a great job last week of studying and being ready to go in if we would've needed him in that game ... Nick's done a great job and like I said, he's a pro and he'll be ready to go.”

In two previous meetings, Nick has beaten younger brother Zack, and he'll hope to make it three straight on Sunday.

The Commanders and Cowboys kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

