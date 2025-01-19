Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Delivers 'Tough News' Regarding OL Sam Cosmi
The Washington Commanders were triumphant in a 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
However, like most wins, the Commanders didn't get it without a toll to pay.
Unfortunately, this time, the price that Washington paid for the victory may be higher than usual after guard Sam Cosmi went down with an apparent knee injury on running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s first touchdown run of the game. Head coach Dan Quinn offered an update to us on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, some tough news on Sam. He does have an ACL injury, so that will knock him out for the rest of the season. He's been a significant part of what we're doing, especially in the interior. So, that's a big deal."
Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also shared an update, reporting, "Commanders' standout guard Sam Cosmi, who left Saturday’s win with a knee injury, will have an MRI this morning. But sources describe the injury as potentially serious, and Cosmi will almost certainly miss next week and beyond if WAS advances."
Oftentimes, we see the race to the Lombardi Trophy dictated at least a little bit by injuries. Certainly, there are or will be Lions fans and media who stake a claim to the fact that the team has 16 players–including several starters–on injured reserve as a reason they were unable to capitalize on their status as the NFC's best team this postseason.
As the Commanders prepare to take their shot at earning a bid in the Super Bowl this season, they'll have to do it without their best and most established offensive lineman. More importantly, Cosmi himself will be facing a potentially long road to recovery, one we're positive he'll attack with the same tenacity he does everything else.
