Potential 2024 Breakout Cornerback Further Stains Washington Commanders Draft History
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters will forever be tied to quarterback Jayden Daniels.
As his first first-round pick as an NFL GM, if Daniels is successful with the Commanders then Peters will be. If he's not, well, there's a chance Peters gets a second crack at it, but most modern history says he won't.
Of course, his predecessor never went the first-round quarterback route, and perhaps that was part of his ultimate downfall in Washington. While we can't say Ron Rivera drafted a busted quarterback in the first round, the players he did take in four drafts are not panning out well, and have left an undeniable sour taste in the mouths of the fan base that once celebrated his arrival.
The last one, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, struggled for the entirety of his rookie season and is projected by most to be a backup this season. The player picked after Forbes in the 2023 NFL Draft was also a cornerback, was the one most expected the Commanders to draft, and is a projected breakout defender in 2024.
"It’s a shame that (New England Patriots cornerback Christian) Gonzalez played only four games last season after injuring his shoulder against the Cowboys because he was on the verge of stardom. The former Oregon star looked dominant in the first month of the season, recording an interception, three pass deflections, and a sack," says Marcus Mosher of 33rd Team. "He had a rough performance in Week 1 against the Eagles but allowed just 86 yards on 14 targets (zero touchdowns) in the next three weeks, according to TruMedia. And it wasn’t like he didn’t see good receivers during that time as he was matched up against Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, and CeeDee Lamb."
Outside of struggling against the Philadelphia Eagles, Gonzalez and Forbes had very different rookie seasons. And despite the fact Gonzalez missed 13 games, it appears he actually had a better debut season than Forbes.
After missing on defensive end Chase Young and linebacker Jamin Davis, both of whom had their fifth-year options declined, receiver Jahan Dotson who is entering his third NFL season and Forbes are the only remaining shots Washington has to get any of Rivera's first-round picks right.
Meanwhile, the player all the outsiders wanted, is projected to make new New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo's job a little bit easier.
