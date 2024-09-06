Bucs Embracing Challenge vs. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to clash with one another in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
There is much to like about the Buccaneers, but there has been more talk surrounding the new-look Washington Commanders and their quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels will be entering the league as one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks after showcasing his talents at LSU on his way to a Heisman Trophy. Daniels' abilities on the field are problematic for defenses as he has an accurate arm paired with a versatile running style that allows him to outrun defenders.
The Buccaneers will undoubtedly be paying close attention to Daniels in this matchup as they look to put the rookie quarterback under pressure early and often, and when speaking with the Buccaneers' media following practice the Bucs' heralded leader on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Lavonte David, is ready to accept the challenge.
"There's always a challenge facing a mobile quarterback – a dual-threat quarterback that can hurt you with his legs and with his arms," David said. "It's just all about discipline on our part, to make sure we be [where] we're supposed to be, and when we conserve our coverages, to just make sure to have all eyes on the quarterback and making sure we're rushing things off correctly up front."
Playing sound defense will help in being able to stop Daniels from getting outside the pocket and creating explosive plays, but it will be almost impossible to completely shut him down. The Buccaneers will try however and David continued to praise Daniels during his pressure, naming him the fastest quarterback in the league.
"He might be No. 1. He's definitely a blazer, but then obviously after that is Lamar Jackson," David said. "I kind of forget that, but I don't face him all the time. Jayden Daniels – he's probably No. 1. Watching him at LSU, and throughout the preseason, he had some runs and stuff like that, so he's definitely going to present a challenge."
The challenge won't be easy for a Buccaneers defense that has made an effort along their defensive line and linebacker room to create more pressures than a season ago. If Daniels can create outside the pocket utilizing both his arm talent and legs then the Commanders will not only have a great shot at staying in the game but also could have the opportunity to pull the upset on the road in Week 1.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
