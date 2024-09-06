Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield's Take on Commanders Defense
While there is an idea of what the new Washington Commanders will look like based on observations from the offseason and preseason, coach quotes, and media evaluations, we still won't know exactly how this team will perform or look once actual games begin getting played and that all begins this Sunday when the Commanders head to sunny Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
The Commanders' defense struggled mightily last season ranking as one of the worst in the league in all major statistical categories. The front office and coaching staff did what they could to help fix the fractured unit, and they did to some extent, but they will get their first test to see if there has been any improvement in just a few days when they have to match up against the likes of Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.
When speaking to the media following Wednesday's practice session, the aforementioned quarterback of the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, gave his thoughts on what he has seen up to this point of the Commanders' defense and started things off by giving love to their secondary, specifically the ones who play more versatile roles.
"Obviously, [a] high draft pick in Mikey [Sainristil] at nickel. He's a really athletic guy. I think he's a guy that can do a lot of things for them in the secondary, so we have to kind of find out how they're going to use him," Baker exclaimed. "I played with Jeremy Chinn as a safety. [He's] a guy that's very versatile, and something [where] I know that they'll be able to move him around. He's a guy that can play safety, linebacker, and move around all over the field."
Getting a shoutout as a rookie probably feels pretty good for Sainristil, but that just goes to show that nobody is sneaking past in preparation when it comes to professional football.
Baker continued to show love to the Commanders' defense by talking extremely highly about their linebacker core in Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner.
"Frankie [Luvu] and Bobby [Wagner] – obviously Frankie's a high-energy guy. [He] doesn't have an off switch, a high motor, great guy," Baker said. "He's going to compete his tail off, and then Bobby Wagner is a legend. He's a seasoned vet. He's seen every type of scheme. You can tell, just his recognition of plays. People can talk about his age but I'm pretty sure he led the league in tackles last year, so I don't think he's really lost a step."
It is hard to imagine a much stronger linebacker core around the league and the Commanders might just have the best, but for Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield he believes that the Commanders greatest strength on the defensive side of the ball lies in the trenches.
"Their strongest point is the D-line. It's been that way for a while"- Buccaneers' QB Baker Mayfield
"Their strongest point is the D-line. It's been that way for a while. I know they lost Montez Sweat but they replaced some guys, brought in some new pieces and it starts with the interior guys, [Daron] Payne and [Jonathan] Allen – two really good players that have been with them for a while," said Mayfield. "When you talk about [the] basics of football game planning, you always say it starts up front with the big guys and this is one of those matchups that it really does start up front, so we're looking forward to that and seeing our guys handle it."
The Commanders' defense undoubtedly has improved from a season ago, but the question becomes how much? The Buccaneers had one of the better offenses in the league last season and they likely should improve on that side of the ball again with a more creative play caller at the OC position and a much improved offensive line.
If the Commanders want to win this one their defense will have to answer the bell and get a few key stops and even takeaways to keep the Buccaneers' offense off the field.
